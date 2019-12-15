Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Plan North American Tour

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced that they will be teaming up next spring to hit the road together for a North American co-headlining tour.

They will be launching the trek on March 26th in Los Angeles, CA at The Palladium and will conclude the tour on April 19th in Milwaukee, WI at the Eagles Club.

Bad Religion's Greg Graffin had this to say, "This tour is extra special. Not only are we celebrating our 40th anniversary, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band. Really excited about this!"

Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba added, "Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard 'Suffer' around age 12. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today.

"This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We've done Warped Tour and festival shows many times over the years, but this will be the first time it's just us and I couldn't be more thrilled!" See the dates below:

Mar. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

Mar. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Mar. 30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Apr. 01 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

Apr. 02 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

Apr. 04 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Apr. 06 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

Apr. 07 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Apr. 08 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

Apr. 10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Convention Hall

Apr. 11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Apr. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Apr. 14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Apr. 15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Apr. 17 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

Apr. 18 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Apr. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club





