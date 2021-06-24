Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Tour Coming This Fall

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced the dates for their rescheduled North American co-headlining tour, which they will be launching this fall.
The trek was originally scheduled to take place last spring but was postponed due to the pandemic. It will now be kicking off on October 15th in Riverside, Ca.
Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba had this to say,"Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today.
"This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We've done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it's just us and I couldn't be more thrilled!"
Greg Graffin of Bad Religion added, "This tour is special, not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!" See the dates below:
10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre
10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!
10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA
10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall
11/3 Richmond, VA The National
11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks
11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
11/13 Chicago, IL Radius
11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre
11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
