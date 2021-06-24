Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Tour Coming This Fall

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced the dates for their rescheduled North American co-headlining tour, which they will be launching this fall.

The trek was originally scheduled to take place last spring but was postponed due to the pandemic. It will now be kicking off on October 15th in Riverside, Ca.

Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba had this to say,"Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today.

"This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We've done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it's just us and I couldn't be more thrilled!"

Greg Graffin of Bad Religion added, "This tour is special, not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!" See the dates below:

10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre

10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11/3 Richmond, VA The National

11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL Radius

11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium



