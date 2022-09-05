Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys Lead Punk In The Park Lineup

Event poster

Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys have been announced as the headliners of their year's Punk In The Park Festival that will be taking place at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California on November 5th and 6th.

The two day music and craft beer tasting event will also include performances from Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Adolescents, The Flatliners, The Bronx, Voodoo Glow Skulls, CH3, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Mercy Music, The Vulturas, Slaughterhouse, TV Party, Suzi Moon and more.

Jay Bentley of Bad Religion said, "We are playing a hometown show with our long-time pals, the Adolescents, and our new friends, Slaughterhouse. THAT is where we want to be!"

