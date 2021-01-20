Bad Religion Stream New Track 'Emancipation Of The Mind'

Single art courtesy Epitaph

Bad Religion have shared a previously unreleased track called "Emancipation Of The Mind." The song is an outtake from their 2019 album "Age Of Unreason."

Vocalist Greg Graffin had this to say about the track, "I think the song really is a celebration of enlightenment values that can be cultivated through enthusiastic learning and open-mindedness.

"So often we're told what to think. But learning how to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Plan North American Tour

Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour

More Bad Religion News