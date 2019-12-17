.

U2 Joined By Very Special Guest In Mumbai

K. Wiggins | 12-17-2019

U2

U2 were joined by iconic composer A.R. Rahman during the Mumbai stop of their online The Joshua Tree tour on Sunday night (Dec. 15) and the band has shared video of the live collaboration.

Rahman was on hand to help the band celebrate their very first visit to India and they performed their collaboration "Ahimsa" and were joined by of Rahman's daughters Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman, as well as Rianjali Bhowmic, who all appear on the studio version of the track.

While in India, the band visited the former home of Ghandi, Mani Bhavan and the visit inspired Bono to tell the crowd at the historic show, 'We come to India as pilgrims... Like so many over centuries... We come in search of the great soul Gandhi.... We are students... you are our teachers...'.

A.R. Rahman had this to say, "Performing with U2 in Mumbai, in a way, was celebrating Mahatma Gandhi and his world revered faith, Ahimsa. We are touched by U2's stand against injustice, for women empowerment and for goodness in this world.

"The collaboration with U2 on 'Ahimsa', comes at a very appropriate time, while the whole world celebrates 150 years of the Mahatma, the message of Ahimsa needs to reach every nook and corner.

"This is also a debut performance for my daughters, Khatija and Raheema, singing in a rock concert. I hope the people who came for the concert enjoyed the performance!" Watch the performance here.


