Pink Floyd Release Video For Alternate 'Learning To Fly'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a video for an alternate version of their 1987 classic, "Learning To Fly", from the newly-issued box set, "The Later Years 1987-2019."

The tune was the lead single from the group's thirteenth studio record, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", which marked the first project from the UK outfit's post-Roger Waters era; the set reached No. 3 on both the US and UK charts.

Serving as a companion to 2016's "The Early Years 1965-1972", the new 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package includes an updated version of "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", an expanded edition of 1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings & unreleased studio recordings, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth.

Among the DVD/Blu-ray material in the package is a restored and remixed concert film for "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a restored and re-edited edition of the 1995 live set "Pulse", and a number of various unreleased live films, music videos and screen films. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





