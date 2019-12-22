Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says that his friend and bandmate Michael Anthony has his blessing if he wants to take part in a reunion of the original VH lineup.

When Hagar was asked during a satellite radio interview about the rumors of the band wanting to reform the original lineup, he revealed that Anthony was approached by Van Halen's management six months ago and asked if he was interested. Sammy went to say, "I told Mike, 'If this happens, you freakin' have my blessings. You go do this. You're a founding member in that band.' And for the fans, he needs to do it. He is the missing element right now.

"If you want my opinion, without Mike, it just doesn't seem quite the same. Mikey, he's the flag barer - he walks out there with the flag, the VH flag. He holds it high, like the guy in the cavalry. And he's a special guy and he has my blessings. And when they're done, [their current band together, The Circle will] go back out - if they do it; if it happens."

Sammy also addressed some of the speculation about the role of Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfie on such a tour. Wolfie was brought in to replace Anthony in the band when David Lee Roth reunited with them. Hagar said, "The things I've been reading, it aint gonna happen," Hagar continued. "They think Mikey's gonna come out and do his bass solo with the Jack Daniel's bass and say goodbye and stand on the side of the stage and watch Wolfie play his songs all night. I mean, I don't think the fans are gonna go for that either. That'd be real hard on little Wolf - he don't deserve that. So I don't know what to think. Maybe it's just a rumor. Who knows? Those guys, they don't tell me nothing, 'cause I don't wanna know. But you'd think they'd at least tell Mike."

Sammy doesn't see a possible reunion of Van Halen and Michael having a big impact on their band The Circle. He said, "I'm an easygoing guy. First of all, I don't wanna go out and play six months. So [The Circle is] gonna go out and play a couple of months. And if this happens, he can go play with [Van Halen] a couple of months, and then I'll go out in the fall again for a couple of months. I just know that Mike's committed to these shows we've got going on right here.

"If those guys get it together, a hundred percent he has my blessings. I love the guy. And I think he knows that The Circle is really important for his long-term thing, because Van Halen is so sporadic."





