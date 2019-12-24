.

Original Member Of Queen Dies 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-24-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen

Original Member Of Queen Dies was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Queen guitarist Brian May broke the sad news to fans via social media that the band's first bass player Mike Grose has died. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

May took to Instagram with the following message, "Yes - not a jolly time for us. Mike Grose was Queen's first bass player. Around 1970, Roger invited him to come up to London from Cornwall to rehearse with us, putting those first songs together. He was a powerful figure, with powerful gear ! His sound was massive and monolithic ! In the end the liaison didn't work out, but we owe Mike gratitude for helping us take those first steps. RIP Mike. Bri"

Brian also shared the following via Facebook, "R.I.P. MIKE GROSE - Queen's first Bass Player (April - August 1970) Sincere condolences to Mike's family and friends. Played Queen's first 3 gigs. 27.06.1970 - City Hall, Truro 18.07.1970 - Imperial College, London 25.07.1970 - PJ's Club, Truro
"
Roger Taylor wrote: (6 March 2019) So sad to hear about my old friend Mike Grose, who I first heard in a band called 'The Individuals', when we were both still at school. He always sounded huge. RIP."


Related Stories


Original Member Of Queen Dies 2019 In Review

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars 2019 In Review

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody 2019 In Review

Queen Release Animated 'Thank God It's Christmas' Video

Queen + Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Residency

Queen Icon Brian May Recovering From Surgery

Queen Wins AMA for Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Queen And Fans Celebrate Bohemian Rhapsody Milestone

Queen Legend Fires Back At Bohemian Rhapsody Critics

More Queen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Behind The Scenes Of 'Under The Graveyard Video- Foo Fighters Revisit The Colour And The Shape On New EP- Top 19 Stories Of March 2019- more


Reviews
The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Behind The Scenes Of 'Under The Graveyard Video

Foo Fighters Revisit The Colour And The Shape On New EP

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Shares Christmas Video

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar 2019 In Review

Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer 2019 In Review

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt 2019 In Review

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour 2019 In Review

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.