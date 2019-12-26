.

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-26-2019

AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio was a top 19 story of April 2019: Longtime AC/DC recording engineer Mike Fraser confirmed in a recent interview that the band has been in the recording studio "doing something".

The veteran Canadian producer, engineer and mixer was spotted with band members - including Brian Johnson - last summer at a Vancouver recording studio as rumors surfaced about a possible new album that may feature unused recordings by late guitarist and band cofounder Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 64.

In a recent interview with Australia's Tony "Jack The Bear" Mantz, Fraser coyly admitted that he and the group had been working together. "Umm... Well, yeah, I could say that we've been in the studio doing something," explained Fraser on the Mastering Music Mastering Life podcast. "What's come of that I can't discuss yet, but uh..."

"With Brian singing?" asked Mantz. "I think so," replied Fraser, laughing. In addition to several live packages, Fraser has recorded and mixed the past five AC/DC studio albums, including "The Razors Edge" (1990), "Ballbreaker" (1995), "Stiff Upper Lip" (2000), "Black Ice" (2008) and 2014's "Rock Or Bust."

The strongest hint yet that AC/DC are preparing a new album came after longtime engineer Mike Fraser confirmed the band was "doing something" in the studio.

Asked about the rumors of a new AC/DC album in a recent interview with Mastering Music Mastering Life, Fraser replied, "Well, yeah, I could say that we've been in the studio doing something. What's come of that I can't discuss yet." Asked if Johnson was singing, he said, "I think so," with a laugh. Watch the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


