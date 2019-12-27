Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives 2019 In Review

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives was a top 19 story of May 2019: Robert Plant says that the idea of Led Zeppelin staging more reunion shows aside from their 2007 one-off to tribute Ahmet Ertegun gives him hives.

Plant says that he agreed to play the special show The O2 in London in December in 2007 to honor the late Atlantic Records icon and was inspired to do it as a one off, the way Pink Floyd handled their 2005 Live 8 reunion.

Plant made the comments in an excerpt Planet Rock Magazine released of the "My Guide To Life" feature in Issue 14 of the publication. The iconic singer said, "I liked what Floyd did at Live 8, quick one-off and let's leave it at that.

"They did it for a good cause. It was the same when Zeppelin did the charity show for Ahmet. We had a prolonged affinity with Ahmet, so if there was ever a reason for [a reunion] to happen, that was it. But the idea of doing it next summer and summer after that and so on is enough to break me out in hives."





