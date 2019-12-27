.

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives was a top 19 story of May 2019: Robert Plant says that the idea of Led Zeppelin staging more reunion shows aside from their 2007 one-off to tribute Ahmet Ertegun gives him hives.

Plant says that he agreed to play the special show The O2 in London in December in 2007 to honor the late Atlantic Records icon and was inspired to do it as a one off, the way Pink Floyd handled their 2005 Live 8 reunion.

Plant made the comments in an excerpt Planet Rock Magazine released of the "My Guide To Life" feature in Issue 14 of the publication. The iconic singer said, "I liked what Floyd did at Live 8, quick one-off and let's leave it at that.

"They did it for a good cause. It was the same when Zeppelin did the charity show for Ahmet. We had a prolonged affinity with Ahmet, so if there was ever a reason for [a reunion] to happen, that was it. But the idea of doing it next summer and summer after that and so on is enough to break me out in hives."


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven

Robert Plant Looks Back At Led Zeppelin IV Classic For Podcast

Led Zeppelin II Featured In Anniversary Video Series

Led Zeppelin Revisit 1969 For Anniversary Video Series

Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project

AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview

Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Releasing 'The Anthology' This Fall

Led Zeppelin Return Home In New Video Series Episode

More Led Zeppelin News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Tour- Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book- The Acacia Strain Deliver Surprise Album- Top 19 Stories Of May 2019- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Halford Says Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book

The Acacia Strain Deliver Surprise Album For Christmas

Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit Video Passes 1 Billion Views

All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity

Singled Out: Jay Ratinoff's Fire

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey 2019 In Review

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.