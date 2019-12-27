Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup 2019 In Review

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup was a top 19 story of May 2019: Ozzy Osbourne has shared his regret that Bill Ward was not part of Black Sabbath's final concert but he also revealed that he hopes the legendary band's original lineup will play one final show together.

Sabbath played what was billed as their final show together in their hometown of Birmingham, England in February 2017 and Ozzy was asked about the concert in a recent interview.

The metal icon told Kerrang, "I didn't like the fact that Bill Ward wasn't there, for a start. People put that down to me, but it wasn't me, honestly. We didn't have the f***ing time to hang around, we had to get going, but I'm sorry it didn't work out with Bill."

The band's farewell tour featured Ozzy's solo band drummer Tommy Clufetos and Ozzy added, "Tommy did great, but the four of us started this, and it should have been the four of us ending it. Those final gigs in Birmingham were bittersweet because you think of how far we came, and how much we did, and it would have been good to have shared that together. Maybe one day there'll be one last gig, I don't know."





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Behind The Scenes Of 'Under The Graveyard Video

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Christmas Playlist

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Back With 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Knighthood Drive Nearing Milestone

More Ozzy Osbourne News



