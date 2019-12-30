Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Made Deal For Biopic 2019 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Made Deal For Biopic was a top 19 story of July 2019: Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon says that she and her husband have made a deal to make the biopic about their relationship that she said was in the works last July.

Sharon told Variety last summer that a script was being written for a film that will focus on their relationship and not be the typical rock n' roll movie of excess.

She said at the time, "It's definitely going to be a tearjerker. It's not going to be a sex-and-drugs movie at all. Ozzy is so much more than that. I would hate to be a cliche."

It now appears that the movie is coming to closer to being a reality, with Sharon telling Celebrity Access that an actual deal has been made for the project.

They asked Sharon about a script that had surfaced for a film about her and Ozzy from another source and she countered by saying, "We are doing our own movie. We've got a deal and we are working with a writer right now, Ozzy and I."

Sharon was also asked in the wide-ranging interview how she managed to keep Ozzy in the public eye for so many years and she replied, "Listen Ozzy has been playing for 51 years now, and he's been always touring. It is what Ozzy does. There is only one Ozzy. There's only one person who looks like him and sounds like him. That voice is instantly identifiable. And that's it.

"He's unique. And he's one of the few guys, like I said before, who has ever left a successful band and has gone on to do just as successfully on his own. Even Mick Jagger couldn't do it."





