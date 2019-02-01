Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

(hennemusic) Queen's 1978 classic, "Don't Stop Me Now", is featured in a new Super Bowl commercial for Amazon, which can be viewed online ahead of the big game this weekend.

The song was the second single issued from Queen's seventh album, "Jazz"; the tune topped the UK charts while the project hit No. 6 on the US Billboard 200.

Billboard reports the ad centers around failed beta testing for the company's voice activated assistant Alexa - entitled "Not Everything Makes The Cut" - and includes the Queen track alongside a number of celebrities, including Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, and NASA astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly. Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Expanded For Home Video

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

More Queen News

Share this article



