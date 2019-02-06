Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Tool drummer Danny Carey got fans hopes up that the long awaited new album from the band would be released this spring in an exchange with a fan that made headlines and now Maynard James Keenan in an exchange of his own.

Last month Carey told a fan at the NAMM show that Tool's forthcoming album would finally be released in April and the band even posted a new visualizer graphics on their website. But Maynard had the last word via Twitter. album would be out in mid-April and new visualizer graphics even appeared on Tool's official website.

A fan tweeted at the frontman the following question "Is the rumors true about the new album dropping in April?" Keenan responded with a simple "No".





