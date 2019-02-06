|
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation
02-06-2019
Tool drummer Danny Carey got fans hopes up that the long awaited new album from the band would be released this spring in an exchange with a fan that made headlines and now Maynard James Keenan in an exchange of his own.
Last month Carey told a fan at the NAMM show that Tool's forthcoming album would finally be released in April and the band even posted a new visualizer graphics on their website. But Maynard had the last word via Twitter. album would be out in mid-April and new visualizer graphics even appeared on Tool's official website.
A fan tweeted at the frontman the following question "Is the rumors true about the new album dropping in April?" Keenan responded with a simple "No".
Related Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation
Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member
Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album
Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review
Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review
System Of A Down, Tool Lead Chicago Open Air Lineup
Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup
Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole
Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans