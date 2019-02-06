News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

02-06-2019
Tool

Tool drummer Danny Carey got fans hopes up that the long awaited new album from the band would be released this spring in an exchange with a fan that made headlines and now Maynard James Keenan in an exchange of his own.

Last month Carey told a fan at the NAMM show that Tool's forthcoming album would finally be released in April and the band even posted a new visualizer graphics on their website. But Maynard had the last word via Twitter. album would be out in mid-April and new visualizer graphics even appeared on Tool's official website.

A fan tweeted at the frontman the following question "Is the rumors true about the new album dropping in April?" Keenan responded with a simple "No".


