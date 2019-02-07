Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To Upcoming Tour Leg

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have announced that they have expanded their 2019 tour of Australia with the addition of three new dates "due to overwhelming demand."

Scheduled to open in Perth on August 9, the band have added a second concert in Brisbane on August 24 and third shows in Sydney (Aug 15) and Melbourne (Sep 9).

The tour will feature new lineup additions Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame in place of longtime member Lindsey Buckingham, following his firing last year.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," says the group. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Following a six-week break, Fleetwood Mac resumed their current North American tour in Denver, CO last weekend. See the dates here.

