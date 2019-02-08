News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

02-08-2019
Robert Plant

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant took the stage for the debut performance from his new group Saving Grace at an intimate venue late last month (January 26th) and plans for a second performance has been revealed.

The SpArC Theatre in Shropshire, England hosted the first show from the group and the band are also booked to support Fairport Convention at the Forum in Bath on February 16th, reports local outlet inbath.net.

Sparc Thea Tre Facebook page shared a recap of Robert and co's performance. They here, wrote, "something very special happened at SpArC Theatre Robert Plant with his new band Saving Grace perfromed with support from The Beez Neez.

"The Theatre had a wonderful warm and intimate atmosphere with the audience unaware of the identity of the bands until The Beez Neez kicked the evening off to a flying start.

"Saving Grace came on stage with Robert declaring that this was the band's first gig and he was very happy to be back in 'Bouncy Castle'. He went on to say how they 'deeply support SpArC Theatre and others like it' and 'how important it is to preserve these places of music, theatre and art for communities in Shropshire , Herefordshire and Everywhereshire'.

"Their music was sublime, laid back and bluesy with eastern and folk influences. Robert was in fine voice, Suzi's vocals blended perfectly as well as standing out and owning it in her own right. With warm harmonies from Tony and Matt, and beautifully crafted, textural guitar, mandolin, banjo and percussion too we couldn't believe our luck!

"The new project is called Saving Grace; a co-operative including Robert Plant - vocals/harmonica, Suzi Dian - vocals, Tony Kelsey - mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, Matt Worley - banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, and cuatro, Oli Jefferson - percussion.

"Described as 'music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches'.
'from a whisper to a scream' ....so what better place to come and play. In late December 2018 Robert Plant came to SpArC in Bishop's Castle with his friend and local musician Geoff Grimes, as he was looking for small intimate venues for his new music project. Robert knows and loves the area and after a tour of the theatre by Manager Elizabeth Still he was impressed with the venue, and was also very keen to support the theatre when he heard its' future was under threat. So we set about making it happen."


