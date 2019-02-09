Damon Johnson Releases 'Shivering Shivering' Video (hennemusic) Former Black Star Riders guitarist Damon Johnson is streaming a video for "Shivering Shivering", the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Memoirs Of An Uprising." Due March 8, the self-produced project sees the rocker collaborating on his fourth solo album with longtime friend and songwriter Jim "Johnny Blade" Troglen, as the pair developed a group of songs laced with lyrical themes of betrayal, revenge and struggle. "The first two songs we put together were 'Shivering Shivering' and 'Dallas Coulda Been A Beatdown'," says Johnson, "and I knew we were off to a great start." The guitarist joined Thin Lizzy in 2011 and was on board when the group transitioned to Black Star Riders the following year; they issued three albums - 2013's "All Hell Breaks Loose", 2015's "The Killer Instinct" and 2017's "Heavy Fire" - before Johnson exited the lineup at the end of 2018 to resume his solo career. "After that Judas Priest tour (in 2018)," Johnson explains, "I was feeling anxious about some things: getting older, where my career would be in 10 years, how much time I was continually spending (mostly in foreign countries) away from my wife and our two youngest kids...plus I was sitting on a near completed solo album of the most honest music I've ever made. Ignoring some hard truths could not be a part of my deal anymore." here. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

