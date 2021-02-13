Damon Johnson (Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy) & The Get Ready Release New Video

Album cover art Album cover art

Damon Johnson and his new band The Get Ready are gearing up to released their new album "Battle Lessons" next Friday, February 19th and have released a video for the title track.

Johnson is best known from his stint as lead guitarist for Alice Cooper, and his work with Thin Lizzy and the Lizzy-offshoot Black Star Riders and also as the frontman of the 1990s Rock chart toppers, Brother Cane.

He had this to say about the new record, "Earlier in my career I wanted to make my mark as a guitar player. Now I feel like I've sort of done that maybe, and I want to be recognized as a songwriter more than anything else.

"I still love to nerd out about guitars and amps and pedals, but nothing gets me off more than writing a great song. Nothing, man. There's no comparison."

One of the tracks on the album, "Shadow Country," was inspired by the Peter Matthiessen novel of the same name, which opens with a quote from Jacob Riis: "Look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock, perhaps a hundred times without so much a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred-and-first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not the last blow that did it, but all that had gone before."

Damon shares "That passage blew me away. It is COMPLETELY the way I view my entire career path: that all of the bands and touring situations I've been in since becoming professional were me 'hammering away' at trying to find fulfillment and contentment as a musician and artist...only to finally find it when I took off on my own.

"Every single band and tour and song I've written has brought me to this moment and I would not write and perform like I do without all the "hammering away" that came before." Check out the video for "Battle Lessons" below:

Related Stories

Damon Johnson Releases 'Shivering Shivering' Video

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

News > Damon Johnson