Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song (hennemusic) Former Black Star Riders guitarist Damon Johnson is streaming a preview of "Shivering Shivering", the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Memoirs Of An Uprising." Due March 8, the self-produced project sees the rocker collaborating on his fourth solo album with longtime friend and songwriter Jim "Johnny Blade" Troglen, as the pair developed a group of songs laced with lyrical themes of betrayal, revenge and struggle. When it is suggested that this could be a concept album, Johnson says: "As much as I'd prefer to steer clear of that label, there is no denying these 10 songs can be consumed in one listen and feel like a complete story. "The first two songs we put together were 'Shivering Shivering' and 'Dallas Coulda Been A Beatdown'," adds the guitarist, "and I knew we were off to a great start." After incredible runs with the bands he co-founded - Black Star Riders and 90's chart toppers Brother Cane - Johnson found himself in spring of 2018 in a surprising position: having just completed a coast to coast tour with BSR supporting Judas Priest, as well as select reunion performances with Thin Lizzy, he realized there were two things he couldn't stop thinking about; his family and his music. "After that Priest tour," Johnson explains, "I was feeling anxious about some things: getting older, where my career would be in 10 years, how much time I was continually spending (mostly in foreign countries) away from my wife and our two youngest kids...plus I was sitting on a near completed solo album of the most honest music I've ever made. Ignoring some hard truths could not be a part of my deal anymore." So Johnson made the decision to part ways with Black Star Riders at the end of 2018, finish his album, and start over...this time completely on his own name. Read more here. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories



Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song More Damon Johnson News Share this article

