In Flames Streaming New Song 'Burn'

In Flames are streaming their latest single "Burn" via a brand new lyric video. The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "I, The Mask", which is set to be released on March 1st.

Singer Anders Friden had the following to say about the new song: "We hope you enjoy Burn as much as we did writing it. It's one of our favorites from the new album and the last song you'll hear until the release date."

Friden continued, "We can't wait to see you soon on the road and playing these new songs live. In Jesterheads We Trust!" Watch the lyric video here.





