Alice Cooper Band Reunion Documentary Premiere Announced

02-14-2019
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) A documentary capturing the 2015 reunion of the original Alice Cooper Band is coming to the big screen this April. Rolling Stone reports "Alice Cooper: Live From The Astroturf" captures Cooper and his former bandmates - Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith alongside new guitarist Ryan Roxie (in the late Glen Buxton's place) - as they stage a non-Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction reunion show together for the first time since 1974.

The October 2015 event in Dallas, TX was orchestrated by Cooper superfan and Good Records owner Chris Penn after he secured a book signing event by Dunaway. "We never knew if Alice Cooper was gonna come," says Penn in the first video trailer for the film.

After audio from the show - mixed by longtime Cooper associate and producer Bob Ezrin - was issued as a Record Store Day exclusive in 2018, Penn and director Steven Gaddis teamed up to organize the documentary, which presents the live performance alongside interviews with band members. Read more and watch the trailer here.

