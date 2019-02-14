Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Bernie Torme is currently in a hospital intensive care unit, according to a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday.

Someone from his camp shared the following update on the social media site, "Bernie Torme is extremely ill in intensive care with virulent double pneumonia. We ask for your prayers."

Torme played with Ozzy for a shorttime on the Diary Of A Madman Tour. He was brought in by Jet Records for the dates in the wake of the tragic death of Randy Rhodes.

Bernie rose to fame as the guitarist for Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan's solo band and recorded several albums with the legendary singer prior to taking the short gig with Ozzy.





