Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital

02-16-2019
Bernie Torme

Former Ozzy Osbourne and Gillan guitarist Bernie Torme's condition has not improved in the hospital and he has been placed on a ventilator, according to his family.

Torme was hospitalized and placed in intensive care for pneumonia in both lungs and here reached out to his family for an update on his condition.

The publication was told, "Whilst Bernie remains in great hands in hospital, there has been no improvement in his condition and last night he was placed on a ventilator. Bernie remains in intensive care. Your continued thoughts, prayers and best wishes are most welcome."

Ozzy and Sharon took to social media to share their well wishes. They tweeted, "Dearest @Bernie_Torme, Sending you positive vibes and love, and all our prayers. Love Ozzy and Sharon "

Torme's official Twitter account also shared this update, "Bernie remains in intensive care and asked for the following statement to be released: 'PledgeMusic owe Bernie Torme almost £16,000 which was due last December on completion of his recent 'Shadowland' Pledgemusic campaign.'

A follow up tweet stated, "Bernie has paid for all recordings, merchandise, CDs and all postage costs to honour his fans' pledges out of his own pocket. He has as yet been unable to pay his musicians, drummer Mik Gaffney and bass player Simon Morton for their work on the album."


