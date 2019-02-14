In Flames Recruit Megadeth Star To Fill In On Tour

In Flames have announced that they have recruited former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick (Act Of Defiance) to fill in for guitarist Niclas Engelin on their upcoming North American Tour.

The band had this to say, "To all of the Jesterheads coming out to our upcoming North American tour: We're extremely sad to inform that, due to strong medical advisement to stay home, Niclas will not be joining the tour.

"Luckily, ex-Megadeth guitarist and longtime friend, Chris Broderick was able to step in at the last minute for the full run. Please wish Niclas the best as he stays home to rest. We can't wait to see you soon."





Related Stories

In Flames Streaming New Song 'Burn'

Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

Singled Out: Integrity's Flames Of The Immortal

Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames 2017 In Review

Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour

Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

More In Flames News

Share this article



