Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's new band Saving Grace will be playing the final date of a round of shows with Fairport Convention this coming Friday, (February 22nd) in St Albans at The Arena.

Plant debuted the new group at a surprise show at the Sparc Theatre in Bishop's Castle at the end of last month and followed up with some appearances with Fairport Convention and a show with Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri.

The legendary singer has yet to officially announce the group and wanted to keep the shows under wraps but word got out and Fairport Convention confirmed that Saving Grace would be their special guests.

They wrote, "Our dear friend Robert Plant has a lovely new band called Saving Grace. He asked us if we could help by having them play some gigs on our current tour. We have tried to keep the 3 dates they are doing with us 'hushed up' but the worst kept secret of 2019 is out now and we are letting Fairport Fans get in quick with obtaining tickets."

The band added, "It's the 40th anniversary of Cropredy and Led Zeppelin's Knebworth gigs this year and it's nice of Robert and the band to join us for these 3 dates, We know you are in for a real treat but advise buying your tix a.s.a.p."





