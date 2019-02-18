News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

02-18-2019
Robert Plant

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's new band Saving Grace will be playing the final date of a round of shows with Fairport Convention this coming Friday, (February 22nd) in St Albans at The Arena.

Plant debuted the new group at a surprise show at the Sparc Theatre in Bishop's Castle at the end of last month and followed up with some appearances with Fairport Convention and a show with Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri.

The legendary singer has yet to officially announce the group and wanted to keep the shows under wraps but word got out and Fairport Convention confirmed that Saving Grace would be their special guests.

They wrote, "Our dear friend Robert Plant has a lovely new band called Saving Grace. He asked us if we could help by having them play some gigs on our current tour. We have tried to keep the 3 dates they are doing with us 'hushed up' but the worst kept secret of 2019 is out now and we are letting Fairport Fans get in quick with obtaining tickets."

The band added, "It's the 40th anniversary of Cropredy and Led Zeppelin's Knebworth gigs this year and it's nice of Robert and the band to join us for these 3 dates, We know you are in for a real treat but advise buying your tix a.s.a.p."


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Rocks Elvis Presley Covers At Ex-Wife's Birthday Party

Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set

Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

More Robert Plant News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing With New Band This Week- Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis- more

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord- KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital- more

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU- Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Ian Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis

KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Reveals Lineup For Solo Band

Chester Bennington's Legacy Continues With New Generation

Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks Teaming Up At LOCKN'

Silverstein Revisiting Their Early Days On New Album

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Blood Of The Levant'

Lullwater Release 'Empty Chamber' Video

Singled Out: The Ivory Piece's Silhouettes

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital

Alexisonfire Return With First New Song In Almost 10 Years

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.