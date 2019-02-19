Fallujah Streaming New Song 'Dopamine' Fallujah are streaming their new song "Dopamine." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Undying Light", which is set to be released on March 15th. Scott Carstairs had this to say, "With 'Undying Light' we pushed the boundaries of what we consider to be progressive music. The album presents the listener with as varied a sonic terrain as you would come to expect from Fallujah. "We're excited to share with you some of the darker moments from 'Undying Light'. 'Dopamine' highlights the struggle for authenticity in an increasingly inauthentic world. The fleeting pleasure and false loves of our time. We set out to create a new sound within the atmospheric tradition of Fallujah, and 'Dopamine' reveals the deepest moments of rejection and rebellion found on 'Undying Light'. "This current tour with Obscura, Allegaeon and First Fragment is connecting us with so many new and old fans that we feel we have to share this song within a live setting, face to face. European friends and family come to a show and check out 'Dopamine.'" Listen to the track here

Alex Hofmann Playing Last Show With Fallujah At Bay Area Death Fest


