Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming

02-27-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are featured in a new documentary set to air in North America this spring. "The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story" is a 2-hour special capturing the pairing's journey since they first shared the stage together on American Idol in 2009.

Featuring rare concert footage and behind-the-scenes looks at the band members, the project delivers new interviews with Lambert, his parents Leila and Eber, and Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American Idol judge Simon Cowell, "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins.

After the loss of Freddie Mercury to AIDS in 1991 and a star-studded tribute concert the following year, Queen compiled the singer's last recording sessions into the their final studio album, 1995's "Made In Heaven." Left to ponder a future without their iconic frontman, it was Elton John who pushed May and Taylor to move forward with a series of appearances that resulted in the Queen + banner surfacing for the first time.

Queen hooked up with Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers for a pair of world tours in the mid-2000s before wrapping things up in 2009 - the same year May and Taylor would perform with Lambert for the first time on the season 8 finale of American Idol; the pairing regrouped again to perform at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards and launched a tour under the Queen + Adam Lambert banner the following year.

More tours followed in the ensuing years, with the lineup going on to play in nearly 200 sold-out shows in arenas and stadiums across the world. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


