Taking Back Sunday Add New Leg To 20th Anniversary Tour

As Taking Back Sunday prepare to launch their North American 20th anniversary tour next month, the band have announced dates for a second leg this fall.

The tour will feature the band performing their debut album "Tell All Your Friends in its entirety and they will be kicking off the first run on March 25th in Houston.

The newly announced leg is scheduled to launch on September 13th at Kansas City Live! in Kansas City, MO and will be wrapping up on November 16th at Terminal 5 in New York City. See the dates below:

First leg of North America tour:

March 25 & 26: House Of Blues, Houston, TX

March 28 & 29: Emo's, Austin, TX (3/29 sold out)

March 30 & 31: House Of Blues, Dallas, TX (3/30 sold out)

April 1: Charley B's, Lubbock, TX

April 3: Sunshine Theater, Albuquerque, NM

April 4 & 5: Marquee Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

April 6 & 7: The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA (4/6 sold out)

April 9: 1933 Club, Bakersfield, CA *

April 11 & 12: Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

April 13 & 14: The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

April 16 & 17: Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA (both sold out)

April 19 & 20: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR (both sold out)

April 21 & 22: Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

April 24: MacEwan Hall, Calgary, AB

April 26: Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB

April 27 & 28: First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN (4/27 sold out)

April 30 & May 1: The Summit, Denver, CO

May 2 & 3: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

May 4 & 5: House Of Blues, Las Vegas, NV

July 18: Great South Bay Festival, Patchogue, NY *



Second leg of North America tour:

September 13: Kansas City Live!, Kansas City, MO

September 19: Waterside District, Norfolk, VA

September 20: Power Plant Live!, Baltimore, MD

September 21: Ballpark Village, St Louis, MO

October 3 & 4: Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

October 5 & 6: The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

October 8 & 9: House Of Blues, Orlando, FL

October 11 & 12: Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 16 & 17: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

October 18 & 19: Bogart's, Cincinnati, OH

October 24 & 25: St. Andrew's Hall, Detroit, MI

October 26 & 27: Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Oct. 31 & Nov. 1: Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY

November 2 & 3: Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY

November 5 & 6: Webster Theater, Hartford, CT

November 8 & 9: House Of Blues, Boston, MA

November 10 & 11: Fillmore Silver Spring, Washington, D.C.

November 13 & 14: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

November 15 & 16: Terminal 5, New York, NY





