Singled Out: Haunted Continents New York based indie artist James A.M. Downes is releasing a new single each month for a year from his new project Haunted Continents and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the latest track "Your Server Had a Bad Day'. Here is the story: The not so nice story behind 'Your Server Had a Bad Day'. In some weird f***ed up way, it felt a little like Revenge of the Nerds. That's one for the therapist. But hear me out. It was a normal day at my restaurant day job, just getting the room set up, when these two sparkling young men made their entrance. These suited haircuts looked around the room for the perfect table, ignoring every salutation and attempt at communication from our host. They simply walked to the spot they wanted to sit and claimed it. Not a good start. From there, every interaction was more disrespectful and patronizing than the last, and my coworkers and I were treated to a National Geographic style presentation of the restaurant behavior of privileged white American youth with newly minted Ivy league diplomas. Something about these a**holes just pushed my buttons (perhaps it was the constant impatient glances at the absurdly large wristwatch that dwarfed [his] arm). They reminded me of the jocks that made life high school the jungle that it was. Yeah, there are some issues lurking in my brain, waiting for situations like this to startle them out like birds from a bush. I try to be nice, to see the good in everyone. But this was too much for me. I just needed to let this one go some how. I went home and the words just started spilling out: "F*** you and your wristwatch, your lunch appointment too. F*** everything you stand for, f*** everything you do..." I felt much better that night. If someone's been treating you like less than the amazing person you are, this one's for you. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more right here!

