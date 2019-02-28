|
Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Summer Tour
02-28-2019
Fresh off his tour with John Knowles, Tommy Emmanuel has revealed that he will be returning to the road this summer for a run on U.S. headlining dates.
Emmanuel has invited an assortment of music artists to join him at different shows of the summer trek including Jorma Kaukonen, Mike Dawes and Joe Robinson.
He will be kicking this off on July 15th in Homer, NY at the Center for the Arts of Homer and wrapping up on September 28th in Frankfort, KY at the Grand Theatre. See the dates and guest list below:
7/15 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer with John Knowles*
Related Stories
Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Summer Tour
Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover
Tommy Emmanuel Adds More Dates To Fall Tour
Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video
Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman Releasing New Collab Album
Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show