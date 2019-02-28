Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Fresh off his tour with John Knowles, Tommy Emmanuel has revealed that he will be returning to the road this summer for a run on U.S. headlining dates.

Emmanuel has invited an assortment of music artists to join him at different shows of the summer trek including Jorma Kaukonen, Mike Dawes and Joe Robinson.

He will be kicking this off on July 15th in Homer, NY at the Center for the Arts of Homer and wrapping up on September 28th in Frankfort, KY at the Grand Theatre. See the dates and guest list below:

7/15 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer with John Knowles*

7/17 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Arts with Mike Dawes

7/18 - New London, CT - The Garde Arts Center with Mike Dawes

7/19 - Beverley, MA - The Cabot with Mike Dawes

7/20 - Oak Hilly, NY - Grey Fox Music Festival -

7/21 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center with Mike Dawes

7/23 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen with Mike Dawes

7/24 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts with Mike Dawes

9/18 - Elmhurst, IL - Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel - + Benefit Show

9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center with Joe Robinson

9/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre with Joe Robinson

9/22 - Lincoln, NE - Rococo Theatre with Joe Robinson

9/23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place with Joe Robinson

9/25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre with Jorma Kaukonen

9/26 - Columbus, OH - Davidson Theatre with Jorma Kaukonen

9/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre with Jorma Kaukonen

9/28 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre with Pat Bergeson & Annie Sellick





Related Stories

Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover

Tommy Emmanuel Adds More Dates To Fall Tour

Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced

Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video

Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman Releasing New Collab Album

Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show

More Tommy Emmanuel News

Share this article



