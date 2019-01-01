Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert was a top 18 story of July 2018: Two legendary rock stars shared the stage this week. Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance during Billy Joel's 100th concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 18.

Springsteen, who hit the stage mid-way through the singer's 26-song set, congratulated his friend on the milestone event before they launched into a pair of classics from the New Jersey rocker's breakthrough album, "Born To Run", including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and the project's iconic title track.

Joel has played sold-monthly shows at the New York venue since he began the first and only arena-sized residency in music history there in 2014. "There were 100 shows' worth of memories at Billy's unprecedented 100th show at The Garden -including a special appearance by Bruce Springsteen!," posted Joel on his social media sites. "Thanks to all the fans who shared this magical night with us." Watch video of both song performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run Album Gets Unusual Makeover

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

Bruce Springsteen Plans New Album and E Street Band Tour

Bruce Springsteen Previews Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article



