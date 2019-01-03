News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film was a top 18 story of September 2018: Rami Malek shared some insight into his portrayal of Queen icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", during a September 4 appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and due in cinemas worldwide on November 2, the film follows the group from their creation in 1970 to the band's legendary 1985 performance at Live Aid - which Malek explains, was filmed during the first few days of the project.

"We shot the most iconic performance in rock history - Queen playing at Live Aid - on day one," Malek told Kimmel. "Our first shot was the four of us coming out onto Wembley Stadium stage as the members of Queen."

The actor was selected for the lead role by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor who, Malek says, were often on set to help oversee the production; it was their support that gave him additional confidence about bringing the late singer's life to the big screen.

"The greatest honor, I think, from playing someone like Freddie Mercury," explains Malek, "is getting the acceptance of [his] legendary bandmates." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen Score Biggest US Chart Success In Four Decades

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Panic! at the Disco Removed Member Amid Allegations 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' 2018 In Review

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Had Brain Surgery 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.