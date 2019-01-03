News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Slash

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues was a top 18 story of September 2018: Slash is currently on a break from the ongoing Guns N' Roses reunion trek and out on the road promoting his brand new Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators album "Living The Dream."

Ahead of the solo tour launch Slash shared his excited about returning to playing smaller venues after spending the recent past rocking stadiums with Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and the rest of the GNR Not In This Lifetime reunion tour lineup.

The guitarist told L.A. Weekly, "I'm looking forward to playing in intimate spots, because I've been playing stadiums for literally two years now. It's nice to change it up. Normally, I would say that I like to play smaller venues as opposed to stadiums, but this last Guns tour has proved to me that you can make a stadium into a much more personal event, if the people really f***ing dig you. It's an interesting thing.

"We did stadiums back in the day, but the crowds this time around were really off the hook, across the board, from every country. But that said, I'm looking forward to going in and doing these little theaters with the Conspirators because it's just going to be f***ing fun. It's very raw and everybody's on a small stage - it's just primal."


