Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album was a top 18 story of September 2018: Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan shared some exciting news with fans that the band is making real progress on their long awaited follow-up album to 2006's "10,000" days.

It looks like fans will only have to wait less than half that amount of days to get their ears on the new Tool album. Keenan tweeted earlier this week that things are much closer and hinted that it will see the light of day next year.

He tweeted, "Update- Scratch Vox tracked awhile ago. AJ deep in Guitars now. Final Vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Long Way 2 Go But Much Closer. #TOOL #2019"





