News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
UFO

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members was a top 18 story of September 2018: UFO are gearing up launch 50th anniversary shows but now two famed members from the group's history, guitarist Michael Schenker and also bassist Pete Way, have both said they will not be taking part.

Schenker made his reveal during a chat with Classic Rock last week. He told them, "Bands like UFO and the Scorpions are trying to fool the audience, and I'm not a part of that world. It's becoming a trend to make a big deal about playing last shows, and those bands do it because they can't get anywhere in a normal way."

He then explained his reasoning further, "For me, UFO only exists with the original five members, plus producer Ron Nevison. Phil Mogg calls his current band UFO, but it isn't UFO."

The guitarist comments were followed by a statement from Pete Way, who left the group in 2008. He said, "After the publicity which is currently surrounding Michael Schenker's announcement that he most definitely will NOT be joining in with UFO's advertised outing I would like to make sure that nobody is under the illusion that I will be appearing. It is not made clear in the advertising. I will be touring with my new band (Paul Chapman will not be on guitar sadly but it was a pleasure to see him again). I wish UFO all the luck in the world and I am sure fans would like to see the original line up but for me I can only say RIP UFO"


Related Stories


UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour

Tom DeLonge Reacts To Reveal Of Pentagon UFO Program

UFO Announce New Covers Album 'The Salentino Cuts'

Ufomammut Release 'Warsheep' Music Video

UFO and Saxon Announce North American Fall Tour

Tom DeLonge Launching Investigative UFO Series Next Month

Former UFO Star Pete Way Suffered Heart Attack 2016 In Review

More UFO News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Panic! at the Disco Removed Member Amid Allegations 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' 2018 In Review

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Had Brain Surgery 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.