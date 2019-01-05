Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy was a top 18 story of November 2018: Ozzy Osbourne says that he got "bad vibes" from his former Black Sabbath bandmates for "for being Ozzy" on their legendary band's farewell tour as the frontman has once again spoke out about being unhappy near the end with the band.

Earlier this fall Ozzy told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he "didn't have a great time" on the band's final tour. He said, "I spent nine or 10 years in Sabbath, but I'd been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I'm just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know - what the f*** else can I be?"

He doubled down on those comments during a new interview with Rolling Stone. He told the publication, "With Sabbath, all I am is a singer with a band. [Solo] is a different thing. I've got a lot of freedom and I have fun with it. It's not allowed to have f***ing fun with Sabbath. It's too serious.

"Tony was trying to have a go at me, saying, 'Don't f***ing talk over my solos.' I go, 'Okay, are you sure? 'Cause most of the f***ing song is solos. The intro to the song is f***in' five minutes and then I sing for about two seconds and then it's another one.'

"With my own thing, I'm looking to have fun, and that's what music's about for me. I'm not a serious f***ing singer. I'm just a frontman who's trying to get the crowd going in front."





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article



