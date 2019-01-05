News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

01-05-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy was a top 18 story of November 2018: Ozzy Osbourne says that he got "bad vibes" from his former Black Sabbath bandmates for "for being Ozzy" on their legendary band's farewell tour as the frontman has once again spoke out about being unhappy near the end with the band.

Earlier this fall Ozzy told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he "didn't have a great time" on the band's final tour. He said, "I spent nine or 10 years in Sabbath, but I'd been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I'm just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know - what the f*** else can I be?"

He doubled down on those comments during a new interview with Rolling Stone. He told the publication, "With Sabbath, all I am is a singer with a band. [Solo] is a different thing. I've got a lot of freedom and I have fun with it. It's not allowed to have f***ing fun with Sabbath. It's too serious.

"Tony was trying to have a go at me, saying, 'Don't f***ing talk over my solos.' I go, 'Okay, are you sure? 'Cause most of the f***ing song is solos. The intro to the song is f***in' five minutes and then I sing for about two seconds and then it's another one.'

"With my own thing, I'm looking to have fun, and that's what music's about for me. I'm not a serious f***ing singer. I'm just a frontman who's trying to get the crowd going in front."


Related Stories


Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig 2018 In Review

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.