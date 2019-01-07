Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show

(hennemusic) Original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm has announced his retirement from solo performances. The Albany Times-Union reports the rocker broke the news to fans at the conclusion of his December 29 show at Proctor's Theatre in Schenectady, NY.

"It's been quite a few years with a lot of fun and a lot of hard work," Gramm told the crowd (see video below). "Just talking it over with my wife and some people in the business...

"You get real excited when you start out in this business, but you've gotta be smart enough to know when to walk away from it too. And I just feel it's that time for me. I just wanted to let you know I've had a hell of a good time, and this [show] has been one of the best ones."

Guitarist and producer Mick Jones formed Foreigner in New York in 1976 via a series of jams that saw him connect with keyboardist Al Greenwood, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, drummer Dennis Elliott, bassist Ed Gagliardi and - after an extensive search for a singer - Gramm was brought in to front the band. Watch video of the announcement here.

