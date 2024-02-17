Foreigner Icon Lou Gramm Has Mixed Feelings About Rock Hall Nomination

Original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm says that he has mixed feelings about the band finally being nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this year.

It was announced last week that Foreigner have been nominated, as well as other rock related artists Ozzy Osbourne (as a solo artist), Oasis, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction and Lenny Kravitz.

Gramm shared his reaction to the nomination during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. He said, "I had very strange mixed feelings about the fact that we were nominated.

"I'm happy about it now, but all the stuff that went down for years while our rock compatriots from our era were getting in the hall left, right and center and I don't know if we were even nominated once, or maybe once.

"But, I mean, decades went by and there was no word about us. And it just seemed that obviously our credentials warrant the nomination and it just seemed something was strangely wrong. And I got the sickening feeling that it was personal."

Trunk also asked him about the possibility of performing with his former bandmates at the ceremony if the band gets inducted. The host asked, "If this happens and you do get inducted, I assume you'd be okay going up with Mick and the surviving members who are inducted and performing?"

Gramm responded, "Yes. I don't know what the vibe would be with Mick because the funny thing is when I left the band in 2003, we hadn't communicated at all until that Songwriters Hall Of Fame. And, so that was almost 10 years. And then after the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, we haven't communicated until now. If we make it in, I'll be anxious to see if he's willing to communicate then."

Related Stories

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Foreigner In The Studio For 'Double Vision' 45th's Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Foreigner Spoofed Rock Hall For April Fool's Day - 2023 In Review

Styx and Foreigner Announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour

News > Foreigner