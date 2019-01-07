|
Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Expanded For Home Video
(hennemusic) Queen have announced plans to release an expanded home edition of their biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody" that will be released January 22nd on digital - and via 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 12th.
The film stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and follows the band from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance.
The project will present the biopic alongside - for the first time - the recreation of Queen's complete 22-minute Live Aid performance not included in cinemas, featuring two never-before-seen songs: "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "We Will Rock You."
In addition, on Blu-ray & Digital, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team. Read more here.
