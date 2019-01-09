Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan started off the new year by sharing the big news that the band has completed recording their long awaited new studio album.

The new effort has been years in the making and will follow up the band's 2006 album "10,000 Days". While various members revealed updates on the new album during 2018, Keenan took to social media last week to let fans know that the recording is done and the effort is now being mixed.

He wrote, "Update- Final vocals tracked MONTHS ago. Then U.S.-UK-Euro run w #APC. If Tool all inst are tracked, long process of Mixing now. Meanwhile write/film/track w @puscifer for #puscifer2020 & troll the band FBs with wine posts. #funnysh*t #whileyouwerewhiningiwasworking".





