Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced The Blues Foundation have announced the nominees for the 40th Annual Blues Music Awards that will be taking place on May 9 at Memphis' Cook Convention Center. We were sent the following details: Leading the way this year with the most nominations is the keyboard whiz Anthony Geraci, who is in the running in six categories. The Boston-area musician is up for consideration for Song of the Year ("Angelina, Angelina"); Album of the Year and Traditional Blues Album (Why Did You Have To Go); Traditional Blues Male Artist; Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award, and, with his group, the Boston Blues All-Stars, Band of the Year. If this six-pack isn't enough, Geraci also is a part of the band The Proven Ones, which garnered a Contemporary Blues Album nod for Wild Again. Furthermore, his fellow Proven Ones mates, Jimi Bott and Willie J. Campbell, are up for best drummer and bassist honors, respectively.



Also standing out are the sublime singer Shemekia Copeland and Chicago-based bluesman Nick Moss, who each are nominated in four categories. They both are battling Geraci in the Album of the Year category; Copeland for America's Child and Moss for The High Cost of Low Living, the Nick Moss Band effort featuring Dennis Gruenling. Additionally, Copeland is up for consideration for the Contemporary Blues Album, Vocalist of the Year, and Contemporary Blues Female Artist honors. Worth noting too is that her hit single, "Ain't Got Time For Hate," is a Song of the Year candidate for its songwriters John Hahn and Will Kimbrough. Moss' other three nominations are for Traditional Blues Album, Traditional Blues Male Artist, and Band of the Year (for the Nick Moss Band). Gruenling, meanwhile, nabbed his own nomination in the Harmonica instrumentalist category.



The Blues Music Award nominations are just the start of a big January for The Blues Foundation. They will close the month with another signature event: the 35th Annual International Blues Challenge will take over Memphis January 22-26. This big week of blues, which is packed with performances, panel discussions, meet & greets, film screenings and exhibits, is highlighted by honoring of 2019's Keeping the Blues Alive Award recipients (January 25) and the IBC Finals competition concert (January 26). To purchase an International Blues Challenge Pass and final seating upgrades, along with tickets to the Keeping the Blues Alive Awards Brunch and Ceremony, please visit this link: http://bit.ly/2scWEhP



A trio of Blues Hall of Famers - Bobby Rush, Joe Louis Walker, and Buddy Guy- could add a 2019 BMA award to their trophy cases. Rush is nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer Award (an honor he won in 2015). Walker's collaboration with Bruce Katz and Giles Robson,Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, is a contender for both best Acoustic Album and Album of the Year. Guy garnered nods for Traditional Blues Album for The Blues Is Alive and Well and Song of the Year for "Cognac," which he co-wrote with Tom Hambridge and Richard Fleming.



Hambridge, Guy's producer, is among the contenders in the Drums Instrumentalist category.



Among those battling Guy, Hahn, Kimbrough, and Geraci for Song of the Year (for "No Mercy in This Land") is Ben Harper, who is one of several nominees whose name will be familiar to rock music fans. ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons is contending for Blues Rock Album (The Big Bad Blues) and Blues Rock Artist, where Kenny Wayne Shepherd also is in the running. The Fabulous Thunderbirds' Kim Wilson is on the ballot for the Harmonica Instrumentalist title, while the legendary soul/gospel singer Candi Staton is vying for Soul Blues Female Artist honors. 40th Blues Music Awards Nominees



Acoustic Album:

A Woman's Soul - Rory Block

Black Cowboys - Dom Flemons

Global Griot - Eric Bibb

Journeys To The Heart Of The Blues - Joe Louis Walker/Bruce Katz/Giles Robson

Wish The World Away - Ben Rice

Acoustic Artist:

Ben Rice

Guy Davis

Hadden Sayers

Harrison Kennedy

Rory Block



Album of the Year:

America's Child - Shemekia Copeland

The High Cost Of Low Living - The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

Journeys To The Heart Of The Blues - Joe Louis Walker/Bruce Katz/Giles Robson

Rough Cut - Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager

Why Did You Have To Go - Anthony Geraci



B.B. King Entertainer:

Beth Hart

Bobby Rush

Lil' Ed Williams

Michael Ledbetter

Sugaray Rayford Band of the Year:

Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars

Larkin Poe

Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

Nick Moss Band

Welch-Ledbetter Connection



Best Emerging Artist Album:

Burn Me Alive - Heather Newman

Free- Amanda Fish

Heartland And Soul - Kevin Burt

Tough As Love - Lindsay Beaver

Wish The World Away - Ben Rice



Blues Rock Album:

The Big Bad Blues - Billy F Gibbons

High Desert Heat - Too Slim and the Taildraggers

Live At The '62 Center - Albert Cummings

Poor Until Payday - The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Winning Hand - Tinsley Ellis



Blues Rock Artist:

Billy F Gibbons

Eric Gales

J.P. Soars

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Tinsley Ellis



Contemporary Blues Album:

America's Child - Shemekia Copeland

Belle Of The West - Samantha Fish

Chicago Plays The Stones - The Living History Band

Hold On - Kirk Fletcher

Wild Again - The Proven Ones



Contemporary Blues Female Artist:

Beth Hart

Danielle Nicole

Samantha Fish

Shemekia Copeland

Vanessa Collier



Contemporary Blues Male Artist:

Kenny Neal

Rick Estrin

Ronnie Baker Brooks

Selwyn Birchwood

Toronzo Cannon



Instrumentalist - Bass:

Danielle Nicole

Michael "Mudcat" Ward

Patrick Rynn

Scot Sutherland

Willie J. Campbell



Instrumentalist - Drums:

Cedric Burnside

Jimi Bott

June Core

Tom Hambridge

Tony Braunagel



Instrumentalist - Guitar:

Anson Funderburgh

Christoffer "Kid" Andersen

Laura Chavez

Monster Mike Welch

Ronnie Earl



Instrumentalist - Harmonica:

Billy Branch

Bob Corritore

Dennis Gruenling

Kim Wilson

Mark Hummel



Instrumentalist - Horn:

Doug James

Jimmy Carpenter

Kaz Kazzanof

Mindi Abair

Nancy Wright

Vanessa Collier



Pinetop Perkins Piano Player (Instrumentalist - Piano):

Anthony Geraci

Bruce Katz

Jim Pugh

Marcia Ball

Mike Finnigan



Instrumentalist - Vocals:

Beth Hart

Danielle Nicole

Janiva Magness

Michael Ledbetter

Shemekia Copeland



Song of the Year:

"Ain't Got Time For Hate," written by John Hahn and Will Kimbrough

"Angelina, Angelina," written by Anthony Geraci

"Cognac," written by Buddy Guy, Tom Hambridge, and Richard Fleming

"No Mercy In This Land," written by Ben Harper

"The Ice Queen," written by Sue Foley



Soul Blues Album:

Back In Business - Frank Bey

Every Soul's A Star - Dave Keller

I'm Still Around - Johnny Rawls

Love Makes A Woman - The Knickerbocker All-Stars

Reckoning - Billy Price



Soul Blues Female Artist:

Annika Chambers

Barbara Blue

Candi Staton

Thornetta Davis

Whitney Shay



Soul Blues Male Artist:

Frank Bey

Johnny Rawls

Sugaray Rayford

Wee Willie Walker

William Bell



Traditional Blues Album:

The Blues Is Alive And Well - Buddy Guy

The High Cost Of Low Living - Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

The Luckiest Man - Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters

Tribute to Carey Bell - Lurrie Bell & the Bell Dynasty

Why Did You Have To Go - Anthony Geraci



Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female Artist):

Fiona Boyes

Lindsay Beaver

Ruthie Foster

Sue Foley

Trudy Lynn



Traditional Blues Male Artist:

Anthony Geraci

Cedric Burnside

James Harman

Lurrie Bell

Nick Moss

