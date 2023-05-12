44th Annual Blues Music Awards Winners Announced

(devious planet media) The Renasant Convention Center was packed with blues musicians, fans, and music-world luminaries on May 11th, anxious to see who would be the winners at the 44th Annual Blues Music Awards. Besides awarding honors in 25 categories, the BMAs, as is its tradition, featured performances from many nominees, with the gala ending in a jubilant all-star jam.

The evening's top award winners were Buddy Guy, Albert Castiglia John Németh, each earning two BMAs. Buddy Guy's The Blues Don't Lie picked up Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album. Albert Castiglia won Blues Rock Album as well as Blues Rock Artist, and John Németh's May be the Last Time nabbed Traditional Blues Album; Németh was also awarded instrumentalist Harmonica.

For the 4th consecutive year, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - took home Contemporary Blues Male Artist. Holding on to their BMA crowns for two consecutive years were Tommy Castro - B.B. King Entertainer of the Year; Albert Castiglia - Blues Rock Artist; Danielle Nicole - Instrumentalist Bass, Curtis Salgado - Soul Blues Male Artist and Sue Foley - Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award.



Reclaiming their BMA crowns were: Ruthie Foster - Contemporary Blues Female, Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith - Instrumentalist Drums, Deanna Bogart - Instrumentalist Horn, Anthony Geraci - Instrumentalist Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player), John Primer - Traditional Blues Male Artist, Doug Macleod - Acoustic Artist, Tedeschi Trucks - Band of the Year, Albert Castiglia Blues Rock Album and Tom Hambridge - Song of the Year.



BMA Veterans winning for the first time in a new category were: Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son - Acoustic Album, Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep - Soul Blues Album, Shemekia Copeland - Instrumentalist Vocals, John Nemeth, May be the Last Time - Traditional Blues Album and Instrumentalist Harmonica.

Joining Club BMA for the first time were Laura Chavez - Instrumentalist Guitar, Thornetta Davis - Soul Blues Female, and Dylan Triplett, Who is He? - Best Emerging Artist Album.

Acoustic Blues Album Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

Acoustic Blues Artist Doug MacLeod

Album of the Year Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie

B.B. King Entertainer Tommy Castro

Band of the Year Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Emerging Artist Album Dylan Triplett - Who is He?

Blues Rock Album Albert Castiglia - I Got Love

Blues Rock Artist Albert Castiglia

Contemporary Blues Album Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie

Contemporary Blues Female Artist Ruthie Foster

Contemporary Blues Male Artist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Instrumentalist-Bass Danielle Nicole

Instrumentalist-Drums Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

Instrumentalist-Guitar Laura Chavez

Instrumentalist-Harmonica John Nemeth

Instrumentalist-Horn Deanna Bogart

Instrumentalist Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Anthony Geraci

Instrumentalist-Vocals Shemekia Copeland

Song of the Year "The Blues Don't Lie" written by Tom Hambridge Soul Blues Album Sugaray Rayford - In Too Deep

Soul Blues Female Artist Thornetta Davis

Soul Blues Male Artist Curtis Salgado

Traditional Blues Album John Németh - May Be the Last Time

Traditional Blues Female Artist Koko Taylor Award Sue Foley

Traditional Blues Male Artist John Primer

