45th Annual Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced

The Blues Foundation have announced the Nominees for the 45th Annual Blues Music Awards, that will be taking place on Thursday, May 9 in Memphis, TN.

Acoustic Album

Wild Ox Moan, Catfish Keith

Raw Blues 1, Doug MacLeod

Sticks & Strings, EG Kight

Ridin' the Blinds, Hudspeth & Taylor

Ghost Hymns, William Lee Ellis

Acoustic Artist

Catfish Keith

Doug MacLeod

Eric Bibb

Keb' Mo'

Kevin Burt

Album of the Year

TEARDROPS FROM MAGIC SLIM, John Primer

Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

SoulFunkn'BLUES, Blackburn Brothers

Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

B.B. King Entertainer

Beth Hart

Bobby Rush

Lil' Ed Williams

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Vanessa Collier

Band of the Year

Larkin Poe

Nick Moss Band

Selwyn Birchwood Band

Southern Avenue

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Emerging Artist Album

When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Candice Ivory

The Right Man, D.K. Harrell

Up Next, Mathias Lattin

Everybody's Buddy, Nic Clark

Tony Holiday, Mississippi Motel

Blues Rock Album

POWER, Anna Popovic

Writing On The Wall, Coco Montoya

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa

Blood Brothers, Mike Zito/ Albert Castiglia

What Key Is Trouble In?, Nick Schnebelen

Blues Rock Artist

Ana Popovic

Joe Bonamassa

Kenny Wayne Shepard

Mike Zito

Warren Haynes

Contemporary Blues Album

Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Ridin', Eric Bibb

Behind The Veil, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind

Healing Time, Ruthie Foster

Exorcist, Selwyn Birchwood

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Carolyn Wonderland

Danielle Nicole

Janiva Magness

Teresa James

Vanessa Collier

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Chris Cain

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Marquise Knox

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Selwyn Birchwood

Instrumentalist - Bass

Bob Stroger

Larry Fulcher

Michael "Mudcat" Ward

Rodrigo Mantovani

Willie Weeks

Instrumentalist - Drums

Derrick D'Mar Martin

June Core

Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

Tom Hambridge

Tony Braunagel

Instrumentalist - Guitar

Christoffer "Kid" Andersen

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Derek Trucks

Laura Chavez

Sue Foley

Instrumentalist - Harmonica

Billy Branch

Bob Corritore

Dennis Gruenling

Jason Ricci

Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist - Horn

Deanna Bogart

Jimmy Carpenter

Mark Kaz Kazanoff

Trombone Shorty

Vanessa Collier



Instrumentalist - Pinetop Perkins Piano Player

Ben Levin

Dave Keyes

Jim Pugh

Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne

Mitch Woods



Instrumentalist - Vocals

Billy Price

Diunna Greenleaf

John Nemeth

Ruthie Foster

Shemekia Copeland

Song of the Year

"Bobby's Blues" performed by the Blackburn Brothers,

written by Brooke Blackburn

"Horns Below Her Halo" performed by Selwyn Birchwood,

written by Selwyn Birchwood

"Midnight Heat" performed by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram,

written by Tom Hambridge & Richard Fleming

"The Bait In the Snare" performed by Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling,

written by Nick Moss

"What Kind Of Fool" performed by Ruthie Foster,

written by Ruthie Foster, Hadden Sayers & Scottie Miller

Soul Blues Album

Stuff I've Been Through, Alabama Mike

SoulFunkin' BLUES, Blackburn Brothers

All My Love For You, Bobby Rush

Walking Heart Attack, Johnny Rawls

Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Soul Blues Female Artist

Annika Chambers

Kat Riggins

Terri Odabi

Thornetta Davis

Trudy Lynn

Soul Blues Male Artist

Alabama Mike

Billy Price

John Nemeth

Johnny Rawls

William Bell

Traditional Blues Album

TEARDROPS FOR MAGIC SLIM: John Primer

Nothing But Time, Monster Mike Welch

Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

Savoy, Taj Mahal

Oscar's Motel, The Cash Box Kings

Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female Artist)

Diunna Greenleaf

Rhiannon Giddens

Shaun Murphy

Sue Foley

Teeny Tucker

Traditional Blues Male Artist

Billy Branch

Cedric Burnside

John Primer

Jontavious Willis

Nick Moss

Related Stories

44th Annual Blues Music Awards Winners Announced

Gary Clark Jr. To Tribute Stevie Ray Vaughan At CMT Music Awards

News > Blues Music Awards