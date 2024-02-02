45th Annual Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced

The Blues Foundation have announced the Nominees for the 45th Annual Blues Music Awards, that will be taking place on Thursday, May 9 in Memphis, TN.
Acoustic Album
Wild Ox Moan, Catfish Keith
Raw Blues 1, Doug MacLeod
Sticks & Strings, EG Kight
Ridin' the Blinds, Hudspeth & Taylor
Ghost Hymns, William Lee Ellis
Acoustic Artist
Catfish Keith
Doug MacLeod
Eric Bibb
Keb' Mo'
Kevin Burt
Album of the Year
TEARDROPS FROM MAGIC SLIM, John Primer
Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
SoulFunkn'BLUES, Blackburn Brothers
Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
B.B. King Entertainer
Beth Hart
Bobby Rush
Lil' Ed Williams
Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Vanessa Collier
Band of the Year
Larkin Poe
Nick Moss Band
Selwyn Birchwood Band
Southern Avenue
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Emerging Artist Album
When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Candice Ivory
The Right Man, D.K. Harrell
Up Next, Mathias Lattin
Everybody's Buddy, Nic Clark
Tony Holiday, Mississippi Motel
Blues Rock Album
POWER, Anna Popovic
Writing On The Wall, Coco Montoya
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa
Blood Brothers, Mike Zito/ Albert Castiglia
What Key Is Trouble In?, Nick Schnebelen
Blues Rock Artist
Ana Popovic
Joe Bonamassa
Kenny Wayne Shepard
Mike Zito
Warren Haynes
Contemporary Blues Album
Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Ridin', Eric Bibb
Behind The Veil, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Exorcist, Selwyn Birchwood
Contemporary Blues Female Artist
Carolyn Wonderland
Danielle Nicole
Janiva Magness
Teresa James
Vanessa Collier
Contemporary Blues Male Artist
Chris Cain
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Marquise Knox
Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Selwyn Birchwood
Instrumentalist - Bass
Bob Stroger
Larry Fulcher
Michael "Mudcat" Ward
Rodrigo Mantovani
Willie Weeks
Instrumentalist - Drums
Derrick D'Mar Martin
June Core
Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
Tom Hambridge
Tony Braunagel
Instrumentalist - Guitar
Christoffer "Kid" Andersen
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Derek Trucks
Laura Chavez
Sue Foley
Instrumentalist - Harmonica
Billy Branch
Bob Corritore
Dennis Gruenling
Jason Ricci
Kim Wilson
Instrumentalist - Horn
Deanna Bogart
Jimmy Carpenter
Mark Kaz Kazanoff
Trombone Shorty
Vanessa Collier
Instrumentalist - Pinetop Perkins Piano Player
Ben Levin
Dave Keyes
Jim Pugh
Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne
Mitch Woods
Instrumentalist - Vocals
Billy Price
Diunna Greenleaf
John Nemeth
Ruthie Foster
Shemekia Copeland
Song of the Year
"Bobby's Blues" performed by the Blackburn Brothers,
written by Brooke Blackburn
"Horns Below Her Halo" performed by Selwyn Birchwood,
written by Selwyn Birchwood
"Midnight Heat" performed by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram,
written by Tom Hambridge & Richard Fleming
"The Bait In the Snare" performed by Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling,
written by Nick Moss
"What Kind Of Fool" performed by Ruthie Foster,
written by Ruthie Foster, Hadden Sayers & Scottie Miller
Soul Blues Album
Stuff I've Been Through, Alabama Mike
SoulFunkin' BLUES, Blackburn Brothers
All My Love For You, Bobby Rush
Walking Heart Attack, Johnny Rawls
Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Soul Blues Female Artist
Annika Chambers
Kat Riggins
Terri Odabi
Thornetta Davis
Trudy Lynn
Soul Blues Male Artist
Alabama Mike
Billy Price
John Nemeth
Johnny Rawls
William Bell
Traditional Blues Album
TEARDROPS FOR MAGIC SLIM: John Primer
Nothing But Time, Monster Mike Welch
Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
Savoy, Taj Mahal
Oscar's Motel, The Cash Box Kings
Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female Artist)
Diunna Greenleaf
Rhiannon Giddens
Shaun Murphy
Sue Foley
Teeny Tucker
Traditional Blues Male Artist
Billy Branch
Cedric Burnside
John Primer
Jontavious Willis
Nick Moss
