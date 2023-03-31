Gary Clark Jr. To Tribute Stevie Ray Vaughan At CMT Music Awards

(CMT) Gary Clark Jr. has been added for a one-of-a-kind tribute to late Texas Blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan, finalizing colossal roster of star-packed performances and tributes for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, airing LIVE from Austin, TX's Moody Center for the first time ever this Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Also announced are an all-star Presenter lineup featuring some of the biggest names across music, television, sports and entertainment including: Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D'Amelio, Dustin Lynch, HARDY, Ian Bohen + Jen Landon (Yellowstone), Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (Fire Country), Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey (True Lies) and Travis Kelce.

The event will also feature performances from Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce, Gary Clark, Jr., Jelly Roll, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde. Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage. All-Star Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd feat. Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes & Wynonna Judd joining as "The Honkettes."

