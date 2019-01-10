Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

(hennemusic) Queen's biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been nominated for seven honors - including Outstanding British Film - at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in London next month.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - is a finalist in seven categories, including Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair, as well as Leading Actor for Rami Malek in his role as Freddie Mercury.

"The Favourite" led all films with nominations in 12 categories, while "Bohemian Rhapsody", "First Man", "Roma" and "A Star Is Born" each picked up seven nods.

Hosted by Joanna Lumley and broadcast exclusively on BBC One, the BAFTA Awards will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 10. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Expanded For Home Video

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

More Queen News

Share this article



