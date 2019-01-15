Chase Rice Adds New Leg To Eyes On You Tour

Chase Rice has announced dates for the 2nd leg of his North American headline Eyes On You Tour which is named after his current hit single.

The new tour leg will include 21 stops and will be kicking off on February 22nd at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, Mo and wrapping up on May 11th at the Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH,

Chase had this to say, "Having a song like 'Eyes On You' connect at this level has taken our live show to another level. Every night I have to take a minute and film them singing the words back to us on stage."



Chase Rice Tour Dates:

Friday, Feb. 22 - Ballpark Village, St. Louis, Mo.

Saturday, Feb. 23 - Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Saturday, March 2 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Friday, March 8 - C2C Festival, The O2, London, U.K.

Saturday, March 9 - C2C Festival, The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow, U.K.

Sunday, March 10 - C2C Festival, 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Friday, March 15 - Showbox SoDo, Seattle, Wash.

Friday, March 22 - Wilma Theater, Missoula, Mont.

Saturday, March 23 - Pub Station, Billing, Mont.

Sunday, March 24 - Knitting Factory, Boise, Idaho

Friday, March 29 - Grizzly Rose, Denver, Colo.

Saturday, March 30 - Grizzly Rose, Denver, Colo.

Thursday, April 11 - Georgia Theatre, Athens, Ga.

Saturday, April 13 - House of Blues, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Friday, April 19 - The Tarheel, Jacksonville, N.C.

Thursday, April 25 - Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, N.J.

Friday, April 26 - Express Live!, Colubus, Ohio

Saturday April 27 - Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, Ky.

Thursday, May 2 - Suwannee River Jam, Live Oak, Fla.

Friday, May 10 - Upsate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, N.Y.

Saturday, May 11 - Hampton Beach Ballroom, Hampton Beach, N.H.





