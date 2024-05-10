Chase Rice Begins Next Musical Chapter with 'Fireside'

(EBM) Following the critically acclaimed release of 2023's I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell, Chase Rice unveils the start of his next musical chapter with today's independent release of guitar-driven anthem "Fireside."

"This is just the very beginning of my next full album, which to me is another level up from the Cowboys record," Rice shared with fans of the new song, as he continues to pursue vulnerability and authenticity in his songwriting. "The theme continues with some pictures of my childhood and not only what got me here today, but who did," he added, pointing to the single art paying tribute to the love story of his own parents with his mom, Connie, and late father, Dan, pictured at Road Atlanta in the mid-1970s.

Penned by Rice alongside Jonathan Sherwood, Jackson Dean and producer Oscar Charles, "Fireside" spotlights thefiery passion of romance, with the chorus erupting in a rallying cry to "burn with me."

While Rice has always excelled at creating music that thrills his sold-out live audiences, "Fireside" joins I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell in doing so at an elevated level, with Billboard noting, "the music is still propulsive with arena-ready moments, but is laced with deeper, more introspective themes" and Forbes declaring, "his latest album shows a deeper, more reflective Chase Rice than we've seen in the past... a full-circle, career defining journey for Rice, as both a singer and a songwriter."

Rice will perform "Fireside" live for the first time this Tuesday, May 14 as he returns to the Grand Ole Opry stage. He also joins Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour visiting arenas and amphitheaters nationwide from June through September in addition to prominent sets at major festivals including Tailgate N' Tallboys, Summerfest, Windy City Smokeout and more.

Related Stories

Chase Rice To Deliver 'Fireside' This Friday

Chase Rice Takes Fans To 'Oklahoma' With New Video

Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'

Chase Rice Launches 10-Part Online Documentary Series

News > Chase Rice