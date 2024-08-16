Hear Chase Rice's New Murder Ballad 'Haw River'

(EBM) Chase Rice unveils his latest gripping narrative via today's release of "Haw River," offering fans a further glimpse into his highly anticipated independent album, Go Down Singin', arriving Sept. 20.

Inspired by a chance encounter during a writing retreat in Wilmington, N.C. with Blake Pendergrass - who also served as Rice's writing partner on the recently released autobiographical title track - the haunting and evocative song showcases his ability to weave gripping narratives with a raw emotional core.

As Rice recalls of the chilling murder ballad's origin, "We met a girl who said, 'I'm Kayla from Haw River,' and my ears just went up. Blake said, 'We should make that a murder ballad...' and we were off. Between the series 1923 about those priests beating up and raping Native American girls and our imaginations, it got pretty dark."

With vivid lyrics and a stirring melody, "Haw River" tells the story of a preacher who exploits his power, only to face retribution at the hands of one of his victims, highlighting Rice's continued evolution as a storyteller and his deep connection to the themes that resonate with him. The song joins a collection of songs that explore themes of growth, loss and redemption on Go Down Singin', marking a significant moment in his musical journey as he bets on himself with the independent release.

"Go Down Singin' is about where I am right now," Rice shares of the Oscar Charles-produced project. "It's about taking everything I've been through, all the mistakes and the lessons learned, and turning them into something meaningful. This album is the most honest I've ever been, and I can't wait for people to hear it."

Go Down Singin' Track List:

(songwriters in parentheses)

Go Down Singin' (Chase Rice, Blake Pendergrass)

Fireside (Chase Rice, Jackson Dean, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles)

That Word Don't Work No More feat. Lori McKenna (Chase Rice, Lori McKenna, Oscar Charles)

Hey God It's Me Again (Chase Rice, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana)

Oh Tennessee (Chase Rice, Lori McKenna, Oscar Charles)

Haw River (Chase Rice, Blake Pendergrass)

Arkansas (Chase Rice, Rob Baird)

Numbers (Chase Rice, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

If Drinkin' Helped (Chase Rice, Lori McKenna, Oscar Charles)

Little Red Race Car (Chase Rice, Jackson Nance, Heath Warren)

You In '85 (Chase Rice, Lori McKenna, Oscar Charles)

