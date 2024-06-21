Chase Rice Vows To 'Go Down Singin'

(EBM) One of Country music's few Diamond-certified songwriters, Chase Rice continues to pave his unique path with today's release of his autobiographical new song, "Go Down Singin'," offering a raw and unfiltered glimpse into Rice's journey ahead of his forthcoming independent album.

"I'll spare y'all the details, but a few months ago I decided to leave my record deal and do this thing on my own," Rice shared with fans. "I appreciate the love and songs Broken Bow and I did together. We had a lot of fun, and had two number ones. I made friends and met people that will always be a positive influence in my life. But now it's time for me to ride this crazy rollercoaster we call the music industry by myself... Guess now it's on me, if I go down at least I go down singin'."

Written by Rice together with Blake Pendergrass during a trip back to his roots in North Carolina, "Go Down Singin'" encapsulates the highs and lows of his career, from the grind of Music Row to the decision to bet on himself with this project. Conveying a sense of resilience and determination, the musical manifesto reflects on that journey with a fighting spirit from the man Sports Illustrated celebrates for keeping "his head down, eyes up as he figured out who he is and navigated his wild ride to redemption."

Took a couple blows on Broadway

'Cause I heard that's what you do

Left blood and sweat and tears up and down 16th avenue

Between the "Son you just ain't got it"s

And the barely making rent

I just smiled and took it on the chin

"Go Down Singin'" joins "Fireside" in previewing Rice's forthcoming independent release, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell album, celebrated by Billboard as "one of 2023's most unexpected artistic pivots" and as one of the best albums of the year across all genres.

In addition to crafting new music, Rice is also currently on tour with Dierks Bentley, visiting arenas and amphitheaters nationwide through September, in addition to prominent sets at major festivals including Summerfest, Windy City Smokeout and more.

