News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

01-15-2019
Marty Friedman

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman is gearing up to hit the road next week for a new U.S. tour that he is launching in support of his new album "One Bad M.F. Live!"

The trek is scheduled to kick off on January 23rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick and will conclude on February 24th in Baltimore, MD at Ottobar.

Marty had this to say about his new release, "This live album is a tip of the hat to the live albums that blew my mind when I was a kid. The musical content itself is modern and atomic powered, but the presentation is decidedly old school.

"The pacing of the show, the audience participation stuff, the special live arrangements of the songs, it's all been tweaked in such a way to give the audience the feeling that they are really getting something special, that only happens at THEIR show, not just a recital of the songs exactly as they know them. There are happy accidents, once in a lifetime ad libs, things that could have only happened because we were high on the audience's energy."

Marty Friedman U.S. Tour Dates:
1/23 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick
1/24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at the House of Blues
1/26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
1/27 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
1/30 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box
1/31 Houston, TX Scout Bar
2/01 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live
2/02 Dallas, TX Trees
2/04 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street - OKC
2/06 Sauget, IL Pop's Nightclub
2/07 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room
2/08 Iowa City, IA Gabe's
2/09 Minneapolis, MN Studio B at the Skyway Theatre
2/10 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
2/12 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall
2/13 Chicago, IL Reggies Rock Club
2/14 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis
2/15 Chesterfield, MI Diesel Concert Lounge
2/16 Cleveland Heights, OH The Grog Shop
2/17 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse
2/19 Philadelphia, PA Voltage Lounge
2/20 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
2/22 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
2/23 Garwood, NJ Crossroads NJ
2/24 Baltimore, MD Ottobar


Related Stories


Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Marty Friedman Revisits His Journey With 'Miracle' Video

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm'

Marty Friedman Announces North American Tour

Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album

More Marty Friedman News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup- Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates- Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy- more

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert- Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance- Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'- more

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

The Who Announce Symphonic North American Tour

An Evening With Steve Miller Band Dates Announced

Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

Chase Rice Adds New Leg To Eyes On You Tour

Whitechapel and Dying Fetus Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Announces New Release

Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band

Singled Out: The Underground Thieves' Fall

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'

The Who Reveal New Album And Symphonic Tour Plans

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.