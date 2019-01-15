Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman is gearing up to hit the road next week for a new U.S. tour that he is launching in support of his new album "One Bad M.F. Live!"

The trek is scheduled to kick off on January 23rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick and will conclude on February 24th in Baltimore, MD at Ottobar.

Marty had this to say about his new release, "This live album is a tip of the hat to the live albums that blew my mind when I was a kid. The musical content itself is modern and atomic powered, but the presentation is decidedly old school.

"The pacing of the show, the audience participation stuff, the special live arrangements of the songs, it's all been tweaked in such a way to give the audience the feeling that they are really getting something special, that only happens at THEIR show, not just a recital of the songs exactly as they know them. There are happy accidents, once in a lifetime ad libs, things that could have only happened because we were high on the audience's energy."

Marty Friedman U.S. Tour Dates:

1/23 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

1/24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at the House of Blues

1/26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

1/27 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

1/30 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box

1/31 Houston, TX Scout Bar

2/01 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

2/02 Dallas, TX Trees

2/04 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street - OKC

2/06 Sauget, IL Pop's Nightclub

2/07 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room

2/08 Iowa City, IA Gabe's

2/09 Minneapolis, MN Studio B at the Skyway Theatre

2/10 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

2/12 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

2/13 Chicago, IL Reggies Rock Club

2/14 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis

2/15 Chesterfield, MI Diesel Concert Lounge

2/16 Cleveland Heights, OH The Grog Shop

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse

2/19 Philadelphia, PA Voltage Lounge

2/20 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

2/22 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

2/23 Garwood, NJ Crossroads NJ

2/24 Baltimore, MD Ottobar





Related Stories

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Marty Friedman Revisits His Journey With 'Miracle' Video

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm'

Marty Friedman Announces North American Tour

Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album

More Marty Friedman News

Share this article



